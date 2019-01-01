Hakimi's double seals Borussia Dortmund comeback win over Inter Milan

The Morocco full-back inspired the Black and Yellows' fight-back from a two-goal deficit and later scored the match-winning goal

Achraf Hakimi scored his second brace in the Uefa this season to help secure a 3-2 comeback win over Milan.

After conceding two goals in the first-half of Tuesday's Champions League fixture at the Signal-Iduna Park, the loanee inspired Lucien Favre's men to turn the game around with his brilliance in front of goal.

Hakimi reduced the deficit for the hosts in the 51st minute, thanks to an assist from Mario Gotze and later grabbed the match-winning goal in the 77th minute after he was set up by Jadon Sancho.

The two goals stretched the 21-year-old's tally to six goals after 16 matches across all competitions this season.

The victory shot Dortmund to second in Group F behind with seven points after four games.

Hakimi will shift his focus to Saturday's fixture at the Allianz Arena with Dortmund hoping to extend their seven-game unbeaten run against .