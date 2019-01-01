Haaland would be a dream signing for Dortmund – Hamann

BVB will have to beat off competition from the likes of Man Utd, Juventus and RB Leipzig to snare the talented teenage striker

Erling Haaland would be a perfect addition to 's ranks, former international star Dietmar Hamann has argued.

The Red Bull Salzburg attacker has caught the eye with his goal-laden performances in and the this season, attracting the attention of some of Europe’s biggest clubs.

While and have been associated with the 19-year-old, reports suggest that a likelier destination for the youngster is the , where both Borussia Dortmund and RB Leipzig are vying for his services.

For BVB, though, his addition is all the more imperative due to their lack of natural centre forwards. Paco Alcacer is the only No.9 on their books but has been plagued with injuries this season, leaving them bereft of firepower, which has, in turn, had a negative impact of their league performances.

Hamann, therefore, believes that the Norway international would be a great fit in Dortmund.

“He would be much better suited to BVB than Leipzig,” the ex- midfielder told Sky. “Leipzig have their goal-getters with Emil Forsberg, Jakon Poulsen and Timo Werner. Dortmund, however, can only resort to the injury-prove Alcacer in the centre.

“He’s a rough diamond that would help Dortmund and would be a dream transfer. They have talented players on the ball like Marco Reus and Jadon Sancho who can create spaces. They have to become technically better and more mature, but the team would go up a class.”

Lucien Favre’s side celebrated progress to the knockout stages of the Champions League this week, edging out Slavia Prague 2-1 on Tuesday, despite going down to 10 men in the closing stages. ’s defeat at the hands of ensured their progress.

In the meantime, Dortmund will turn their thoughts back to the Bundesliga, in which they sit third on 26 points, five short of leaders with three games to play before the winter break.

The first of these comes on Saturday, when they travel to , followed by a big Tuesday fixture against at home. They finish up for Christmas three days later against .

By the time the league reconvenes on January 18, they will hope to have taken steps towards solving their centre-forward conundrum.