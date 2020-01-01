Haaland: Ramos, Van Dijk & Koulibaly the best defenders in the world

The Borussia Dortmund striker thinks the three centre-backs stand out above their peers in their modern era

Erling Haaland has expressed his belief that Sergio Ramos, Virgil van Dijk and Kalidou Koulibaly are the best defenders in the world.

Haaland has been the scourge of centre-backs across Europe since bursting onto the scene with Red Bull Salzburg in the first half of the 2019-20 campaign.

Salzburg were dealt a tough draw after qualifying for the group stages, with , and pulled out of the hat to join them in Group E.

More teams

However, the Austrian outfit quickly proved they wouldn't be pushovers by thrashing Genk 6-2, with Haaland helping himself to a hat-trick, and they produced a similarly brilliant attacking display against Liverpool on matchday two.

Haaland got himself on the scoresheet during a 4-3 defeat at Anfield, and went on to fire home five more goals in the group, including three against Napoli.

The Norwegian forward's performances earned him a €20 million (£18m/$25m) move to in January, and he has since solidified his reputation as one of the most exciting young players in Europe.

The 20-year-old now has plenty of experience playing at the highest level in both the and Champions League, with very few defences able to keep out a man who has hit 33 goals in his first 32 outings for BVB.

Van Dijk and Koulibaly couldn't stop Haaland when he was at Salzburg, but he looks up to the pair as masters of their craft at the back, along with Madrid captain Ramos - whom he has yet to come up against in person.

“I have to say, for me, the three best in the world are Sergio Ramos, Virgil van Dijk and Kalidou Koulibaly. The three are good, strong and intelligent," the Dortmund talisman told Verdens Gang.

Article continues below

Haaland also opened up on his insatiable hunger for goals, adding: "For me, it's like a drug, there is no better feeling than after you've scored."

The former Salzburg frontman will be back in action with Dortmund when they take on Wolfsburg on January 3, having made a full recovery from a muscle injury.

Haaland was forced to sit out BVB's final six matches before the winter break, with the German giants now trailing by eight points in the Bundesliga standings.