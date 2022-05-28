Haaland given Man City nickname by Rodri ahead of £51m transfer to Premier League champions

The Blues have a deal in place for the prolific Norwegian striker, with those already at the Etihad Stadium looking forward to welcoming him on board

Erling Haaland is yet to officially link up with Manchester City, as he prepares to join the Premier League champions from Borussia Dortmund, but he already has a nickname at the Etihad Stadium courtesy of new team-mate Rodri.

The prolific Norwegian striker is linking up with the Blues in a £51 million ($64m) deal, as he prepares to follow in the footsteps of his father by opening a new adventure in English football.

A star-studded squad working under the guidance of Pep Guardiola are delighted to have Haaland on board for 2022-23, with Rodri among those looking forward to welcoming a talented 21-year-old through the doors having been impressed by what he has seen from afar.

What is Erling Haaland’s new nickname at Man City?

Rodri has been discussing Haaland’s imminent arrival at City with AS, telling them of the nickname lined up for a frontman that hit 86 goals for Dortmund through 89 appearances: “The Viking is joining.

“ He is a player who’ll change the way we play. We use a false nine, which gives you some things but also takes away others. It was clear to me that Haaland would fit in. We had a space in the squad that he is going to fill.

“He is an amazing physical specimen.

“After playing against them in Dortmund, I said to Ruben Dias, who is also physically something else: ‘He battered right through you!’”

Will Man City still spread their goals with Haaland?

Having invested heavily in another No.9, City can be expected to look to Haaland for attacking inspiration.

They may tinker with their tactical approach slightly, but have continued to show without a central striker that they are capable of spreading the goals around.

Rodri has contributed to that cause, registering seven Premier League efforts in 2021-22, and the Spain international is delighted to be offering more than midfield steel.

“I’m happy to have taken a step up in my goalscoring,” added the hard-working 25-year-old.

“When you see that you’re always getting a bit more impact near the box and the opponents are defending well back, it’s normal to have a go.

“We haven’t had just one goalscorer, we’ve all scored. I think almost the entire squad have scored.”

