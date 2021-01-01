'Haaland is everything his dad wasn't: a goalscorer, quick & good looking!' – Ex-Man City duo

The Norwegian continues to be linked with a move to Etihad Stadium and two former Manchester City players believe he has all the attributes to succeed

The burgeoning talents of Erling Haaland have been talked up by two former Manchester City players as the Norwegian continues to be linked with a blockbuster summer move to the Premier League leaders.

Paul Dickov and Andy Morrison joked that the Borussia Dortmund striker possesses all the attributes his father – former City team-mate Alf-Inge – did not, though they believe the former midfielder's professional attitude and mentality does shine through in his son.

Pep Guardiola's side, which got to see Haaland at close quarters during Tuesday’s Champions League quarter-final first leg against Dortmund , is among a clutch of elite clubs believed to be considering a move for the 20-year-old.

What did Dickov and Morrison say about Haaland?

Speaking to City’s official website about Haaland’s performance at the Etihad in midweek and his memories of former team-mate Alf-Inge, Dickov joked: “Erling’s everything his dad wasn’t, he’s a goalscorer, right foot, left foot, quick, good-looking."

On a more serious note, the former Scotland striker added: “Alf-Inge came in and did a very good job for us.

"He was a box-to-box midfielder who loved to get a challenge in, chip in with the odd goal and was just a good character.

“Technically maybe he wasn’t the best but he made up for that in his desire to help out in games.”

Former City captain Morrison said: “Alf-Inge was a very private person, very professional and meticulous in how he carried himself.

“I’m sure those qualities will also be ingrained in his son; he was a super athlete able to get around the pitch and he had a very strong mentality that came from a very strong upbringing.

“Alf-Inge was great, he was a good lad as well and strong in the changing room."

Bigger picture

Dortmund currently have no plans to sell Haaland this summer and view him as central to their future under incoming head coach Marco Rose.

However, failure to qualify for the Champions League could force their hand, while agent Mino Raiola’s very public tour of Europe to hold talks with several clubs fuelled suggestions a transfer could go ahead this summer.

Haaland has obvious links with Manchester City through his father, though Barcelona, Real Madrid, Manchester United, Chelsea and Liverpool are all believed to keen on signing him.

Any deal though would be very costly and it remains to be seen whether any club would be willing to sanction such a huge deal given football’s finances are still reeling from the shock of the coronavirus pandemic.

A release clause worth a reported €75 million (£67m/$92m) also kicks in next year, meaning a transfer in 2022 may be more likely.

