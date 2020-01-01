‘Haaland is a killer in the Aubameyang mould’ – Witsel salutes Borussia Dortmund’s teenage sensation

The Norwegian striker has enjoyed a dream start to his spell in Germany, with five goals recorded across two substitute appearances

Erling Haaland is “a killer” in front of goal, says team-mate Axel Witsel, with the German giants having found another clinical finisher in the Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang mould.

A highly-rated teenage frontman has enjoyed a dream start to life in new surroundings.

Dortmund won the race for Haaland’s signature at the start of the year, with a deal pushed through early in the January transfer window after fending off rival interest from the likes of Manchester United.

The 19-year-old, who had been enjoying a prolific campaign at Red Bull Salzburg, hit the ground running on his Bundesliga bow

Haaland netted a hat-trick off the bench on his debut, becoming the first man since current Arsenal star Aubameyang to record a treble on their first outing for Dortmund.

That stunning start was followed by a brace in his most recent appearance against Cologne, with Witsel among those to have hailed the impact of a hot prospect.

The Dortmund midfielder told Bundesliga.com: "It's crazy.

"To come on in the first game and score three goals, that hasn't happened since Aubameyang. We needed a stronger striker, and the club did really good on this one. We're all happy he's here."

Haaland’s finishing skills were on full display once more against Cologne, with his second in that contest seeing him turn home from the tightest of angles.

Witsel added on the in-form youngster: "I asked him how he did it and he just told me, 'I don't know, I had the feeling!'

"For his age he's really strong. He's tall, he's big, he has a lot of quality. He can keep the ball. For a big guy he's quite technical and in front of goal he's a killer. I hope he'll keep scoring like this for the next game."

Dortmund will be back in action next weekend when they play host to Union Berlin.

It remains to be seen whether Haaland will be handed a first start in new colours when that fixture is taken in.

He could not have done any more in a bid to secure a place in Lucien Favre’s XI, but may also be establishing a reputation for himself as a super-sub.