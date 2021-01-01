'Haaland is a hurricane that blows you over' - Matthaus backs Dortmund star to reach the top

The 20-year-old continues to shine in the Bundesliga and the former Bayern Munich captain has been left stunned by his exploits

Former star Lothar Matthaus says it is only a matter of time before striker Erling Haaland moves to one of the world's biggest teams.

The 20-year-old has been a huge hit in the since joining Dortmund from Red Bull Salzburg a year ago, scoring 35 goals in 34 appearances in all competitions.

Haaland played a pivotal role in his side's 3-1 win against on Saturday, netting twice as Dortmund moved to within five points of league leaders .

Ex-Bayern and midfielder Matthaus has been astounded by the Norway international's impact at Dortmund and expects him to keep getting better.

"Haaland is the face of Dortmund and I believe that he is not yet at his peak, but will learn. He has a life plan that is fully focused on football," Matthaus wrote in a column for Sky Sport.

"He's a machine. A hurricane that blows you over. For me he's sensational at 20 years of age.

"At some point he will play for one of the biggest clubs in the world. But I hope that Dortmund and the Bundesliga will enjoy him for a few more years.

"What he does with his size, dynamism, strength and passion on the pitch is madness. Technically, too, he scored two goals in an outstanding manner. He's a machine. Wow."

Dortmund's results have stabilised since they sacked coach Lucien Favre and put his assistant, Edin Terzic, at the helm.

They have won four of the five games they have played since the change, but although Matthaus has been impressed by the 38-year-old, he believes boss Marco Rose could be the long-term solution.

"[Rose] is definitely one of the preferred candidates for the BVB bosses. I believe Rose will switch at some point and even fear that it will be after this season. For me it looks a lot like moving to the Ruhr area," he said.

"Except Terzic continues to do such a good job and the win in Leipzig was just one of many that might follow. Then a rethink could possibly take place and Terzic could gain even more trust.

"I haven't seen the Dortmund team perform like this in such an important game for a long time. The criticism from Mats Hummels seems to have had an impact, the team showed great character and their miracle striker was once again a pleasure."