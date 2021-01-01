Haaland hints he could stay at Dortmund should they qualify for Champions League

BVB currently hold a one-point lead over Eintracht Frankfurt for the fourth and final spot in Europe's top club competition

Erling Haaland has hinted he could remain at Borussia Dortmund beyond this campaign if the club are able to reach the Champions League next season.

The 20-year-old has become one of the most sought-after players in Europe after scoring 37 goals in 38 total appearances this season.

Haaland's side are currently in fourth place in the Bundesliga, holding on to the final Champions League spot by just one point over Eintracht Frankfurt with two games left.

What was said?

"I always want to play at the highest level. The Champions League is particularly important to me," the Norway star told Bild.

Though his star forward has been consistently linked with a move away, Dortmund CEO Hans-Joachim Watzke added that he isn't expecting a summer move for Haaland.

"I have the clear expectation that Erling Haaland will still play for us next year," Watzke said.

Haaland set to return for DFB-Pokal final

Haaland missed out at the weekend against RB Leipzig through injury, but he appears set to return for Thursday's rematch in the DFB-Pokal final.

"Erling was back on the pitch for the first time in a while. It looked quite good," Dortmund head coach Edin Terzic said at his press conference on Wednesday.

"We have one more training session and want to wait to see his reaction. After that we will sit down together and see if he is fit enough for a match."

In his interview with Bild, Haaland said he is hoping to reward Dortmund's fans with a cup win.

"Every footballer dreams of winning titles - I feel the same way," Haaland said.

"Our fans really deserve to celebrate something in these difficult times. But Leipzig will be very tough opponents."

