Haaland available for Dortmund's clash with Fortuna as Reus returns to training

Lucien Favre could soon welcome a prized pair back into his starting line up as BVB aim to finish the season with a bang

Erling Haaland is set to return to the squad for Saturday's trip to , while Marco Reus is also back in training.

BVB have been without two of their attacking stars in recent weeks as they look to secure qualification in the .

Haaland, who has scored 10 goals in 11 Bundesliga games since joining the club in January, has been out of action since hobbling out of a 1-0 defeat to that all but ended second-placed Dortmund's title bid on May 26.

Reus, meanwhile, last played at the start of February as a thigh strain robbed Dortmund of their captain, who had been enjoying a fine individual campaign.

The 31-year-old had contributed 12 goals and seven assists to BVB's cause in 26 appearances across all competitions before sustaining the injury during a 3-2 defeat against .

The skipper is still not quite ready to feature again but has at least stepped up his recovery, while Haaland's knee problem is seemingly now behind him.

Head coach Lucien Favre told a news conference on Thursday: "[Haaland] has been training again since Wednesday and has been involved in everything. He looks very good.

"Otherwise, everyone else who was available last week is okay.

"Marco started training with the team this week. We're happy that he is training again and we all hope that he can play again as soon as possible.

"Unfortunately, I cannot give a more precise forecast yet. He will train again on Friday."

Dortmund have softened the blow of losing Haaland and Reus in recent weeks by turning in improved defensive showings.

Despite losing to Bayern last month, BVB have conceded just three goals in their past nine league matches - including a hard-fought 1-0 win over last time out.

Favre's men are now four points clear of third-placed with four fixtures remaining, with and both three points further back in fourth and fifth.

"The defence is very important for success," Favre said ahead of the Fortuna game. "We have to find the right balance."