Guinea bus crash claims at least eight footballers' lives

The team was on its way to play the first game of the season in the city of Kankan

At least eight players from Guinean second division side Etoile de Guinee passed away while 17 others were seriously injured following a bus accident on Thursday morning.

The accident occurred towards Timbo in Mamou, over 200km from the capital city of Conakry.

The BBC reported the incident, saying the team was on its way to Kankan for their first game of the season.

Local publication Guinee Foot, put the death toll at 11, saying there is a possibility of many more casualties from the accident that “was caused by a defect in the bus’ braking system.”

The tragedy is the second to hit Guinean football in recent months after three people aboard the team bus of side Wakriya AC died after the bus hit a stationary truck outside Conakry.