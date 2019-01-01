Live Scores
Transfers

‘Gueye has the right mentality’ – Pedretti backs ex-Lille teammate for PSG move

Comments()
Getty
The 29-year-old could return to France this January with the French champions keen on securing his services

Former Lyon and Lille midfielder Benoit Pedretti has backed Everton midfielder Idrissa Gueye to return to France, describing a speculated switch to PSG as ‘a very good move’.

The Senegal international has emerged as a transfer target for the Paris outfit this month with Adrien Rabiot set to leave when his contract expires at the end of the season.

Gueye has established himself as a mainstay in Everton’s squad since his arrival from Aston Villa in 2016 and has featured in 20 league games across all competitions this season.

Editors' Picks

The combative midfielder is renowned for his defensive qualities in the middle of the park and Pedretti, assistant coach of Ligue 2 side Nancy, has highlighted the qualities his former Lille teammate would bring to Thomas Tuchel’s squad if the move happens.

 “It's a very good move for Paris as well”, Pedretti told Eurosport France.

“In a team, you need water carriers and it's not negative when I say it. And he is an exceptional water carrier.

Article continues below

“He has the right mentality. He does not talk much, but he is willing to do the dirty work for the team.

“He has the quality to play in Paris, because he knows the league and he speaks French so there will be no problems of integration.

“In addition to all that, he is fit and everything is therefore positive for his arrival.”

Next article:
Gfinity FIFA Series January preview - the first FIFA 19 tournament of 2019
Next article:
'Cech could have gone on' - Seaman surprised by Arsenal keeper's retirement decision
Next article:
Messi hungry for more after reaching 400 La Liga goals
Next article:
Monaco vs Nice: TV channel, live stream, squad news & preview
Next article:
'Man Utd's philosophy is like Barcelona or Ajax' - Neville demands new manager must respect club traditions
Close