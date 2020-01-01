Guardiola ready for Juventus challenge - Allardyce

The English coach has backed the Spaniard to head to Italy and prove what he can do in a more defensive league

manager Pep Guardiola is primed to challenge himself in with next season, according to former boss Sam Allardyce.

Despite having a further season on his current contract at the Etihad, Guardiola's future in Manchester has been cast in doubt after City were banned from the Champions League until 2022.

The Spaniard has always made the competition a priority, with speculation now suggesting a move to Italian giants Juve is very much on the cards.

Allardyce believes the move is a possibility and highlighted Guardiola's determination to prove his managerial worth in a number of countries makes the switch a suitable one.

“I think so. If you look at Pep, we were all surprised he left ," Allardyce said via the Mirror.

“He’s a Barcelona man, he’s born and bred and he has been through the playing days and coaching behind the scenes with the youngsters, and then the top job, and then he wins the , on a regular basis and then goes: ‘Boosh! I’m having a year off.’

“He decided was the next adventure and what was impressive about Pep was that he could speak German. That year he took off he taught himself how to speak German, so when he first went he knew how to communicate, which is very important if you go abroad.

“Then he has three seasons there and comes to Manchester City. He’s had some great years at Manchester City now and is another challenge.

“So he looks like it’s a bit of, ’I need to go to Italy and challenge myself there and show them what I can do in that country’.

“Which is massive in football terms, like it is in Germany and England and , so that challenge for him runs along a line a bit like what Jose Mourinho has done.

“ , , Milan, Madrid and now Jose is back where most like to be, in the Premier League.

“It’ll be sad to lose Guardiola because he has brought so much to the Premier League in his time and we’re all better off for him.”

Speaking earlier in the week, Allardyce also claimed Guardiola has the potential to have a radical impact on Serie A with his emphasis on free-flowing football.

"The Italian style of football is very negative, very defensive in terms of its outlook and always has been," Allardyce told talkSPORT.

"To win 1-0 has always been enough for them. He [Guardiola] will go and change that completely. He imposes his style of football wherever he lands.

"He will transform Juventus in terms of the way they play to his normal passing game."

Maurizio Sarri was only appointed as Juventus manager last year but with the club not dominating Serie A as it usually does, questions have quickly been asked of the Italian coach.