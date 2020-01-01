‘Guardiola one of the reasons I signed for Man City’ – Gundogan outlines Pep admiration

The Germany international midfielder has discussed his own plans for moving into the dugout once he is done playing

Ilkay Gundogan has admitted that one of the chief reasons he moved to was the influence of manager Pep Guardiola.

The Catalan boss made his name in the dugout with , where he had a highly successful playing career, before moving on to and then to the Etihad Stadium.

His passing style of football and man management were draws for the man to first sign for City then to extend his contract with the club in 2019.

“Guardiola is one of the main reasons why I signed for Manchester City in 2016 and why I renewed my contract here last year,” he told Marca .

“Pep has so much charisma that always makes you give more than 100 per cent, not only in matches, but in training too. His way of understanding the game also suits my style perfectly.”

Meanwhile, the 29-year-old midfielder is keeping his options open when it comes to taking up a coaching role when his playing career is over, and he says having worked under the game’s top bosses would only help him.

“We'll see, we'll see. Maybe,” he said. “I've learned and am still learning a lot during my career as a player because I can say I've had the privilege of having the best coaches. Guardiola, Jurgen Klopp, Thomas Tuchel, Joachim Low... How many players can say they've had coaches like them?

"So yeah, I could have a coaching career in the future.”

Gundogan, though, says that he is not practising for any future he may have in the dugout by checking out recent recorded matches.

“If I'm telling you the truth, I'm not watching that many. To be honest with you, I'm playing Football Manager a lot. Football has to keep being part of my daily routine!”

The international has played 40 times in all competitions for City this season, scoring five goals and setting up another five in the process.

Before the enforced suspension of football across Europe due to Covid-19, he played a role in the club moving to second in the Premier League, albeit a distant 25 points from leaders , while he featured in their 2-1 last-16 win against away from home on February 26.