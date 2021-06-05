Guardiola named Premier League Manager of the Season on the back of Man City's title triumph

Having helped the Blues to restore domestic dominance in English football, the Catalan coach has landed a prestigious prize

Pep Guardiola has been named Premier League Manager of the Season for 2020-21 after guiding Manchester City to another title triumph.

The Blues restored domestic dominance at a canter after overcoming a slow start to hit their stride around the turn of the year, with a 12-point lead held over the chasing pack when passing the finishing post.

Guardiola has now captured three top-flight crowns in the space of four years, with the Catalan coach once again confirming his standing as one of the very best in the business.

What has been said?

Upon revealing their pick for a prestigious prize, the Premier League has said on its official website: "Guardiola wins the award for a third time in his managerial career, having also claimed it in his two previous title-winning campaigns, 2017-18 and 2018-19.

"The Spaniard made history this season as his Man City side became the first team to win the title after being as low as eighth on Christmas Day, masterminding a 15-match winning run to take the PL Trophy back off Liverpool.

"He matches the three Manager of the Season awards earned by Arsene Wenger and Jose Mourinho, with only Sir Alex Ferguson having won it on more occasions, with 11. Those three men are also the only managers in PL history who can match Guardiola's three title wins."

Who did Guardiola beat to the prize?

Having restored City to the loftiest of perches, Guardiola was the obvious choice to scoop a top coaching gong.

Others caught the eye, though, in 2020-21, with Leeds United, West Ham, Leicester and Manchester United seeing their efforts recognised.

The Premier League added on those that Guardiola edged out: "The 50-year-old beat fellow nominees Marcelo Bielsa, David Moyes, Brendan Rodgers and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer to the season award after votes from the public were combined with those of a panel of football experts to decide the winner.

"He becomes the third 2020-21 season awards winner from Man City, after Ruben Dias was voted the EA SPORTS Player of the Season and Liam Delap named the PL2 Player of the Season."

The bigger picture

While Guardiola was able to capture another Premier League crown, and a fourth successive Carabao Cup in 2021, European glory once again proved elusive.

City did make the Champions League final, but were edged out 1-0 by Chelsea in Porto.

Righting that wrong will remain a top target for Guardiola next season, with a new contract committed to in Manchester that is set to take him through to 2023.

