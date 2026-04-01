Guardiola is in control of his own destiny… and Manchester City have settled on his successor

Manchester City’s management has taken an initial stance on the post-Pep Guardiola era, amid uncertainty surrounding the Spanish manager’s future, with just one year remaining on his contract with the English champions.

According to renowned transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, club officials believe that Italian coach Enzo Maresca is the ideal choice to succeed Guardiola should the latter decide to leave next summer or the summer after, particularly given their full confidence in his technical abilities and his deep understanding of the club’s philosophy.

Romano explained in a video on his YouTube channel that Manchester City have no intention of letting Guardiola go, as the Spanish manager enjoys the full confidence of the board, who are leaving him free to make the final decision regarding his future.

Meanwhile, Guardiola continues to take a calm approach to his future, frequently referring to next season in his comments, whilst consistently reminding everyone that his contract runs for another year, without having made a final decision as yet.

Meanwhile, Maresca was not in the running to take charge of Manchester United or Tottenham, given his awareness of the high regard in which he is held at Manchester City and his anticipation of the possibility of taking on the role in the future.

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