'Great chance' - De Bruyne reacts to Mahrez miss as Man City squander late opportunity to sink Liverpool

Kevin De Bruyne admitted that Riyad Mahrez's late chance to earn an injury-time victory for Manchester City against Liverpool was a "great chance" blown in the Premier League, but added that the Algerian would be hailed if his gambit had paid off.

Mahrez attempted to chip Reds keeper Alisson with effectively the final attack of the game from the hosts at the Etihad Stadium, only to miscue his shot and put it well over the target, ensuring that the spoils were shared in a 2-2 draw.

The opportunity to win and put four points between City and their title rivals was not lost on De Bruyne, but the Belgium international was quick to praise his side's combined effort in taking another step towards a potential title defence.

De Bruyne, who earlier scored his side's opener, was the one who provided the through ball to Mahrez in the late stages of the game.

It was a difficult opportunity to be sure, but one Mahrez has converted in the past.

"It's a great chance," De Bruyne told Sky Sports in his post-match comments. "Riyad chose to chip and if it goes in, it's a wonder goal.

"[But] today we played very well, I think we had the upper hand. This is the way we need to play the rest of the season.

Asked on whether the points benefit City or Liverpool more, the Belgian added: "It's similar. I know people said whoever wins gets the title. But it's too hard. The schedule is too tough for both teams to win every game, but we will try."

Pep Guardiola, meanwhile, told BBC: "I don't have any regrets. They can miss whatever they want. It was positive. It is football and it happens.

"I'm in love with Riyad [Mahrez]; he is an incredible player and person."

