Grealish a good signing for Manchester City but £100m is ‘way too much’ – Nyakundi

The 25-year-old became the first major signing for the Pep Guardiola-led side after sealing a club-record move from Aston Villa

Renowned Kenyan journalist Milton Nyakundi has backed the transfer of Jack Grealish to Manchester City but feels the amount spent is too much and could result in it becoming impossible for clubs without financial muscle to sign players.

The 25-year-old was unveiled at the Etihad Stadium on Thursday, signing a six-year contract after turning down the offer of a new deal at Villa Park, with City paying Aston Villa £100m for his services.

The arrival of the England midfielder saw City smash their own transfer record set last summer, when they paid £62m ($79m) for defender Ruben Dias from Benfica, as well as surpassing the British record of £89m ($116m) that saw Paul Pogba move from Juventus to Manchester United in 2016.

Nyakundi, also a football TV pundit, thinks City have signed a good player in Grealish but what bothers him most is the amount they spent to acquire his services.

What did Nyakundi say?

“Jack [Grealish] is a great player without a doubt and a joy to watch when he is at his best which is the case most of the time,” Nyakundi told Goal on Friday.

“He always has his groove on; rarely does he suffer the bad day in office phenomenon and when he does then the rest of his teammates don’t perform.

“But let’s talk about his transfer and in all honesty, £100 million pounds for his signature to join Manchester City is a bit too much for a player who hasn’t won anything yet and who is still a work in progress so I disagree with whoever makes these decisions because paying that much for a player you hope will succeed is a tad too high.

“This is no disrespect to his abilities and neither am I suggesting he is going to be a failure at the Etihad but I feel the agents are taking advantage and the clubs are not getting value for the money in the long run, effect of which is that very soon the transfer market would become impossible for clubs who lack the muscle to cough out the kind of fees being asked for.”

Nyakundi continued: “Is there justification for this kind of spending or does this fit into a trend that we are seeing or have experienced recently? Absolutely yes.

“There is a growing trend of overpricing English players in the transfer market and we’ve been alive to witness the signing of an English defender for £80 million in the name of Harry Maguire to Manchester United and even most recently Jason Sancho’s move to Old Trafford for a colossal sum.

“I dare submit this is about English hype which has not lived up to the expectations and ends up putting too much pressure on the players because of expectations.

“You don’t have to look further than the #ItsComingHome slogan that first began at the World Cup 2018 in Russia and which we might be hearing for some time based on how promising prospects the England national team is.”

Article continues below

Can Grealish flourish at City?

While the signing fee is still a bother to Nyakundi, he, however, believes Grealish will be a hit at the Premier League champions.

HE'S HERE!



We are delighted to announce the signing of @JackGrealish on a six-year deal.



Welcome to City, Jack! 💙



🔷 #ManCity | https://t.co/axa0klD5re pic.twitter.com/5Y3gMREmKL — Manchester City (@ManCity) August 5, 2021

“Back to Grealish and whereas I have my reservations on the price paid by City, I honestly would want to see him flourish at the Etihad, and I have a feeling he will do,” Nyakundi continued.

“All the best Jack, prove my critique on your price tag wrong by carrying that City team glory land they have never been to - the Champions League title and you'd have justified every pound the money bags have expended to have you ditch Aston Villa for Manchester’s blue team.”

Grealish, who will don the number 10 shirt vacated by Sergio Aguero, could make his debut in the Community Shield against Leicester City at Wembley on Saturday.