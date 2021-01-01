'Goodbye Bayern Munich' - Twitter explodes as Mbappe’s PSG send Germans out of Champions League

Football fans have taken to social media after the Parisians qualified for the competition’s semi-final at the expense of the Bavarians

Paris Saint-Germain are through to the semi-final of the Champions League despite losing 1-0 to Bayern Munich in the quarter-final reverse fixture played on Tuesday night.

Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting’s 40th-minute effort separated both teams at the Parc des Princes. Nonetheless, the French team advanced by defeating the Bundesliga side on away goals.

PSG will now await the winners of the contest between Manchester City and Borussia Dortmund in the competition's last four.

As expected, football fans took to social media to share their thoughts following the outcome of the encounter.

Goodbye Bayern Munich, the evil you have done is enough! #UCL #BAYPSG — Biola Solace-Chukwu (@Beeorlicious) April 13, 2021

Congratulations @psg_inside, @fcbayern incredibly strong, great advertisement for football, so much quality on the pitch on both sides. #PSGFCB #UCL — Bastian Schweinsteiger (@BSchweinsteiger) April 13, 2021

Bayern’s exit was inevitable, nobody can repeat in Champions League unless you’re Real Madrid. #PSGFCB pic.twitter.com/pgLvNAYjpn — Ubaid Magray (@ubaidmagray7) April 13, 2021

Me explaining how Bayern won, draw and lost at the same time#PSGFCB pic.twitter.com/HDoVSbTz1e — Nqobani (@NqobaniNes) April 13, 2021

Absolutely brilliant football on display by Bayern and PSG earlier on. You couldn't take your eye off it for a second. #PSGBayern #UCL — Regan Watson (@ReganWatson98) April 13, 2021

PSG and Bayern Munich, take a bow 👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻 two of the best games I’ve seen years, joy to watch #PSGBayern #ChampionsLeague — Nicky Moore (@nicky7moore) April 13, 2021

Football really is a beautiful game #PSGBayern — David Alexander (@Calacus) April 13, 2021

Neymar showed us the "Brazilian Brand" of football. Artistry and mastery.#BayernPSG #PSGBayern — Beloved Edeh (@BelovedEdeh) April 13, 2021

Neymar is a fantastic footballer, if you can’t see this and appreciate him then football isn’t for you man — KELEWELE JOINT 🍟 (@ANKAMAGYIMI__) April 13, 2021

Neymar and Parades really did Kimmich’s signature celebration in front of him 😭pic.twitter.com/ABMbeb4T2S — Tinka 🔴 (@UtdCode) April 13, 2021

RESPECT NEYMAR BIG BALLER❤️⚽️ pic.twitter.com/gbrCNL5eVM — Daniel🇳🇬🇳🇬YT: DanUnited TV (@danielogoun7) April 13, 2021

Another big @ChampionsLeague night ahead!



Where in the world will you be supporting us from? 🌍#AllezParis ❤️💙 pic.twitter.com/TW1t8Krh9K — Paris Saint-Germain (@PSG_English) April 13, 2021