Gomez booed by section of England fans after Sterling bust-up

The Liverpool defender was targeted by some at Wembley as the Manchester City forward watched from the stands following their altercation

defender Joe Gomez was booed by some sections of the Wembley crowd as he was introduced as a second-half substitute for against Montenegro.

Raheem Sterling was watching from the stands after he was dropped for instigating an altercation with Gomez at St George’s Park earlier in the week. The pair had previously argued when Liverpool beat 3-1 in the Premier League on Sunday, though Sterling did clap as Gomez jogged on.

Article continues below

With England leading 6-0 in their qualifying match, Gomez came on for youngster Mason Mount with around 20 minutes to play, but there were audible boos from the home fans as he came on and at times when he had the ball.

Those around the England camp have been keen to play down the severity of the incident, though some commentators have criticised Gareth Southgate's handling of it.

More to follow…