Gomez booed by section of England fans after Sterling bust-up
Liverpool defender Joe Gomez was booed by some sections of the Wembley crowd as he was introduced as a second-half substitute for England against Montenegro.
Raheem Sterling was watching from the stands after he was dropped for instigating an altercation with Gomez at St George’s Park earlier in the week. The pair had previously argued when Liverpool beat Manchester City 3-1 in the Premier League on Sunday, though Sterling did clap as Gomez jogged on.
With England leading 6-0 in their Euro 2020 qualifying match, Gomez came on for Chelsea youngster Mason Mount with around 20 minutes to play, but there were audible boos from the home fans as he came on and at times when he had the ball.
Those around the England camp have been keen to play down the severity of the incident, though some commentators have criticised Gareth Southgate's handling of it.
