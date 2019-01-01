Gomes hoping to see Zouma leave Lampard’s Chelsea revolution for Everton return

Having spent the 2018-19 campaign at Goodison Park alongside the French defender, one Toffees new boy is looking to be joined by another

Andre Gomes is hoping to see Kurt Zouma follow his lead by making a permanent move to , with the defender wanted back at Goodison Park in the summer transfer window.

One man who spent the 2018-19 campaign on loan with the Toffees is back in familiar surroundings on Merseyside.

Gomes has joined Everton in a €25 million (£22m/$28m) move from Barcelona, penning a five-year contract in the process.

Sources close to transfer developments at Chelsea have revealed to Goal that a deal for Zouma could now be in the pipeline.

The French defender has found himself down the pecking order at Stamford Bridge, but impressed during his time with the Toffees last season.

Gomes would like to be reunited with the 24-year-old centre-half, but admits that decision lies outside of his control.

The Portuguese midfielder told reporters: “I can’t decide that. I will leave that for Marcel [Brands, director of football].

“Kurt played really well last season. He’s a fantastic guy and a fantastic player.

“Obviously if wants him I will say to buy him because he’s really good.

“I would like to have him here.”

Gomes added on his own switch to Everton: “From day one, it was like love at first sight. I really appreciate what they have done for me.

“I came injured so it wasn’t easy, but from the first game they were with me and helped me a lot.

“I know the club much better and it is an honour to be here.

“If Everton wanted me, it was my first option.”

While he is now fully focused on events in , Gomes admits to having taken important lessons from the two seasons he spent with a star-studded squad at Camp Nou.

Article continues below

The 25-year-old said: “ was a really good experience, I improved a lot and played with some of the best players in the world: [Lionel] Messi, Andres Iniesta, Sergio Busquets.

“Now I know the game much better.

“The opportunity at Everton [last season] was really good and a new start. People gave me the confidence to come here and enjoy my game, which was what I was trying to do.”