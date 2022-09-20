How many goals has Raul Jimenez scored for Mexico? El Tri star's full World Cup, Gold Cup, Copa America and international friendly record

Raul Jimenez has been a key part of Mexico's national team setup since 2013.
The striker scored his first international goal against Canada in December that year and has since then become a mainstay for El Tri.
Jimenez fractured his skull in late November 2020 in a rather scary moment in his career, but he returned to Mexico duty in October 2021 after regaining his fitness ahead of the World Cup in Qatar.
How many goals has the Wolves star scored for his national team, though?
And against which teams has he scored the most?
Let's have a look at the striker's international record.
Raul Jimenez's total Mexico goals
Competition
Games
Goals
World Cup
3
0
Copa America
6
2
World Cup qualification
26
7
Gold Cup
11
7
Confederations Cup
7
1
CONCACAF Nations League A
2
2
International friendlies
40
10
CONCACAF Cup
1
0
Total
96
29
How many goals has Jimenez scored at the World Cup?
Edition
Games
Goals
2014 World Cup
1
0
2018 World Cup
2
0
3
0
Raul Jimenez's Gold Cup record
Edition
Games
Goals
Gold Cup 2013
5
2
Gold Cup 2019
6
5
11
7
Raul Jimenez's Copa America record
Edition
Games
Goals
Copa America 2015
3
2
Copa America Centenario 2016
3
0
6
2
World Cup qualification goals
Edition
Goals
2014 World Cup qualifiers
2
2018 World Cup qualifiers
2
2022 World Cup qualifiers
3
7
Jimenez's friendly goals for Mexico
Games
Goals
40
10
Raul Jimenez's favourite opponents
Team
Goals
Panama
4
El Salvador
3
Belarus
2
New Zealand
2
Costa Rica
2
Cuba
2
Chile
2
*Data accurate as of September 19