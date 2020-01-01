'Chennaiyin will score goals' - Csaba Laszlo unperturbed by scoring woes

The Chennaiyin boss revealed that Rafael Crivellaro has twisted his ankle...

Chennaiyin managed only a draw as against in the 2020-21 (ISL) clash on Tuesday.

Scoring goals has been a major problem for the Marina Machans this season but coach Csaba Laszlo isn't too worried as his team is creating chances in front of goal.

"We again had chances to score two or three goals but this is fantastic if you have so many chances. I am confident that we will continue playing this kind of football we are playing and I am also confident that we will score goals.

"It is actually more difficult to create goal-scoring chances. It was generally a very good match, it was tactically good from my side. I am proud of the boys because playing this game just after two days is not easy."

Instead of focusing on the missed chances, Laszlo decided to pinpoint the positives from the game against ATK Mohun Bagan as he suggested that his team did a commendable job while defending against setpieces.

"Yes, we lost a chance to win but it is not just in this game. Unfortunately, even in the previous game, we had the same scenario. Otherwise, we have taken a step forward in terms of defending setpieces. We completely changed the shape and this worked very well today. The goals will come definitely," said the Chennaiyin manager.

Youngster Deepak Tangri was dropped from the lineup and Laszlo explained why he had to make such a harsh decision. He also heaped praise on Tangri and attacker Rahim Ali.

"It was hard to drop Deepak (Tangri). This was a tactical decision and not because he played badly. He has played in every single game this season and sometimes you need to give the players some rest. Also tactically Memo is a player who can pass the ball better. But for me, Deepak (Tangri) and (Rahim) Ali among the Indian players have developed the most and it is so nice to talk about it."

Skipper Rafael Crivellaro had to leave the pitch in the second-half following a rough challenge from Pronay Halder and the Romanian coach informed that the Brazilian has twisted his ankle.

"We have to see it (injury). He (Rafael Crivellaro) has twisted his angle and now we have to check how bad it is. We hope that it is nothing serious and he comes back soon. With the games coming up in every two or three days, I have to talk to Rafael and the doctors as well. It is always worrying if a player gets injured but I hope it will be alright."