How did Mamelodi Sundowns get their name? - Goalpedia

The Brazilians are one of the most storied football clubs in South African football having built a dynasty of success

Mamelodi Sundowns have grown by leaps and bounds to become one of the heavyweights of South African football since the club's official formation in 1970.

Based in Chloorkop, a suburb of Kempton Park which is a city in the East Rand region of the country's richest province, Gauteng, Sundowns have been very dominant in the PSL era which began in 1996.

They are by far and away the most successful club in the history of the South Africa top-flight league, the PSL, having won a record 11 titles with their closest rivals, Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates, having lifted four trophies each.

But where did it all begin for Sundowns?

The club was initially formed in 1964 by a group of youngsters in Marabastad, a suburb of in country's administrative capital, Pretoria, among them Frank 'ABC' Motsepe, Ingle Singh, and Bernard Hartze.

The newly established team was named Marabastad Sundowns after an amateur club called Sundowns, which existed in the 1940s, which were also formed in Marabastad.

Kaizer Chiefs legend Singh, who was a gifted left-footed winger, played for Sundowns and he went on to own the club, before selling it to medical doctors, Motsiri Itsweng and Bonny Sebotsane, in 1969.

The Marabastad Sundowns were then officially formed in 1970 by Itsweng and Sebotsane, who both hailed from one of the biggest townships in Pretoria, Mamelodi.

The duo renamed the club Mamelodi Sundowns and it became affiliated with the Federation Professional Football League three years later, and it went on to campaign in the National Professional Football League.

In 1985, Zola Mahobe, a businessman from South Africa's biggest township, Soweto, purchased Sundowns from Itsweng and Sebotsane and he transformed the Pretoria side into one of the country's clubs' glamour teams.

Under Mahobe's leadership, Sundowns changed their kit to copy the yellow and blue of Brazil, who were already among the most famous national teams in the world having won three Fifa World Cups at the time.

The wealthy man appointed Pirates legend Stanley 'Screamer' Tshabalala as the club's head coach and the tactician introduced the team’s own playing style, known as shoeshine and piano.

“Mahobe was very generous and would always encourage us to tell him whenever we had financial problems, and he would just splash the cash,” Tshabalala told Roads And Kingdom.

The club was given the nickname the Brazilians in reference to their yellow and blue kit, and Bafana Ba Style, meaning 'Boys with Style' in one of South Africa's official languages, Setswana.

Furthermore, the Chloorkop-based giants' other byname is Masandawana which is township slang for Sundowns.

Motsepe Era

Since then, Sundowns became one of the top clubs in African football under the ownership of Pretoria native Patrice Motsepe, with the team having clinched the 2016 Caf Champions League title and 2017 Caf Super Cup.

The Brazilians became the second South African club to win the two continental titles after Pirates and since then Bafana Ba Style have become perennial Champions League title contenders.

Sundowns are among the so-called big three clubs in the country along with Chiefs and Pirates, but the two Soweto giants have been in the shadow of Masandawana since the richest black person in South Africa, Motsepe, took charge of the club in 2004.

The mining magnate, who is the nephew of one of Sundowns' club founders Frank 'ABC' Motsepe, relinquished all powers from the club as per Caf's constitution after he was elected president of the African football governing body earlier this year.



Patrice's first-born son, Tlhopane is now running Masandawana and he has been entrusted with ensuring that the club maintenance its dominance of South African football having won the last four PSL titles.

Furthermore, Sundowns are the most decorated South African club in terms of national league titles (14) having moved one clear of Chiefs after clinching the 2020/21 PSL title.

The Brazilians' slogan is the Sky Is The Limit and the ambitious side looks unstoppable on the domestic front at the moment.