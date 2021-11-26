Goal Ultimate 11 powered by FIFA 22 | Kimmich is the best defensive midfielder in the world!

German defensive midfielder Joshua Kimmich was voted as the best player in the world in his position, beating out strong opponents becoming the sixth player to cement his position in the Goal's Top eleven powered by FIFA 22 as we attempt to identify who you think are the best footballers around the world.

Kimmich led the table with 58% (+6712), Ngolo Kante came second with 30% (+3520).

In third place we have Casimero with 9% of votes and 2% for Ndidi and Rodri.