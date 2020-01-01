Goal Ultimate 11 powered by FIFA 21 | Thomas Muller is the best attacking midfielder in the world!
Bayern Munich attacking midfielder Thomas Muller was voted as the best player in the world in his position, beating out strong opponents and becoming the next player to cement his position in the Goal's Top eleven powered by FIFA 21 as we attempt to identify who you think are the best footballers around the world.
Muller led the table with 42% of the votes (20500) beating out the rest of the competition. Bruno Fernandes was second with 23% of the votes (11000) followed by Ziyech (17%), De Bruyne (16%) and Dybala (2%)
