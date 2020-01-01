Goal Ultimate 11 powered by FIFA 21 | Manuel Neuer is the "Number one" for the fans!
Goal's readers are impressed by the German goalkeeper Manuel Neuer as he was voted as the "best GK in the world" beating out top opponents to cement his position in the Goal's Top eleven powered by FIFA 21 as we attempt to identify who you think are the best footballers around the world.
Neuer led the table with 38% of the votes (8700+) beating out Marc-André ter Stegen who got 35% of the votes (+8000). They were followed by Real Madrid's shot stopper Thibaut Courtois who collected 2650 votes while Alisson Becker (+2300) came fourth and Jan Oblak (1528) fifth.
Stay tuned to this space as we ask for your help to identify the best righ-back this Monday.