Goal Ultimate 11 powered by FIFA 21 | Luka Modric is the best central midfielder in the world!
Real Madrid midfielder Luka Modric was voted as the best player in the world in his position, beating out stronger opponents becoming the seventh player to cement his position in the Goal's Top eleven powered by FIFA 21 as we attempt to identify who you think are the best footballers around the world.
Modric led the table with 38% of the votes (7500) beating out the rest. Frenkie De Jong came in second with 35% of the votes (7000) followed by Thiago Alcantara, Toni Kroos and Van de Beek with 2400, 2200 and 750 votes respectively.
Stay tuned to this space as we ask for your help to identify the best attacking midfielder in their respective positions globally.