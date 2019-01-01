Goal Ultimate 11 powered by FIFA 20 | Lionel Messi is the best right winger in the world
Lionel Messi was voted as the best player in the world in his position, beating out his strong oponents Riyad Mahrez and Mohamed Salah becoming the next player to cement his position in the Goal's Top eleven powered by FIFA 20 as we attempt to identify who you think are the best footballers around the world.
Messi led the table with 38% of the votes (11000) beating out the rest of the competition. Riyad was very close with 36% of the votes (10200) followed by Salah with 24% of the votes.
Son Heung-Min and Sterling were fourth and fifth respectively.
Stay tuned to this space as we ask for your help to identify the best players in their respective positions globally.