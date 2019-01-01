Goal Ultimate 11 powered by FIFA 20 | Kante is the best defensive midfielder in the world!
French defensive midfielder N'Golo Kante was voted as the best player in the world in his position, beating out strong opponents becoming the sixth player to cement his position in the Goal's Top eleven powered by FIFA 20 as we attempt to identify who you think are the best footballers around the world.
Kante led the table with 48% of the votes (6500) beating out the rest. Casemiro came in second with 31% of the votes (4100) followed by Busquets, Fabinho and Fernandinho with 1350, 1250 and 135 votes respectively.
Stay tuned to this space as we ask for your help to identify the best midfielders in their respective positions globally.