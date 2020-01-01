'Go support someone else' - Lovren hits out at unhappy Liverpool fans after Villa defeat

The ex-Reds defender took to social media after the match and was fuming with how some supporters were reacting

Former centre-back Dejan Lovren has hit out Liverpool fans reacting poorly on Twitter after their 7-2 defeat against Aston Villa in the Premier League on Sunday.

After conceding inside four minutes, Jurgen Klopp's side were made to pay for sloppy defending as they let in seven goals in a competitive match for the first time since 1963.

The Reds were without two key players on Sunday with Sadio Mane ruled out after testing positive to Covid-19, while Alisson was a late withdrawal through injury.

Some fans looked to target Alisson's replacement Adrian for the heavy loss, but Lovren, who himself was often criticised by Liverpool supporters, was having none of that.

"Never blame one or two players for a defeat," Lovren tweeted after the match. "There is 11 players on the pitch who work as a TEAM, sometimes there are good and bad days, tomorrow is a new day. Move on!"

Despite his rallying calling, many fans decided to single out certain players in the comments and the defender made a point of calling them out.

Speaking after the match, Klopp conceded his side 'lost the plot' and weren't just sloppy but simply bad in a game the Reds will want to move on from quickly.

“We had big chances which we did not use, but when you concede seven I’m not sure you can say it would have been 7-7. We made too many mistakes and massive ones obviously. It started with the first goal and around the goals we made massive mistakes," Klopp told BBC Sport.

"We lost balls in the wrong area and did not protect properly. It looked like we lost the plot after it went to 1-0. It is not an excuse. Normally you can be 1-0 down and do the stuff you want to do. We created but did not protect ourselves properly so each ball we lost was a massive counter attack.

"That is why we conceded and three goals were deflected. It’s unlucky but it is not a coincidence because it means it was not a proper block. There is nobody to blame apart from me and us."