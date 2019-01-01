Women's World Cup
Africa Cup of Nations

‘Go Super Eagles’ – Fans laud Nigeria after seeing off Burundi challenge

Comments()
Getty
Gernot Rohr’s men waited until the 77th minute to see off the Swallows in their Afcon opener on Saturday

Nigerians have taken to social media to heap praise on the Super Eagles after their 1-0 win over Burundi at the Alexandria Stadium.

Olivier Niyungeko’s men held the three-time African champions for the most part of Saturday’s encounter until the 77th minute when substitute Odion Ighalo opened the scoring. The goal came after a backheel assist from Ola Aina.

The win moved the Super Eagles to the summit of Group B with three points after their opening game.

Article continues below

Editors' Picks

Despite the wait for the goal, fans across the country were satisfied with the team’s overall performance including the amazing pass from Aina and Ighalo's strike.

 

Close