Gnabry certain 'fantastic' Wenger would be a success as Bayern's manager

The French coach turned down an approach from the German giants last year and his former midfielder is confident he would have been a hit

Serge Gnabry is certain that his former manager Arsene Wenger would succeed as boss.

The ex-Arsenal coach revealed last year that the German giants approached him over succeeding Niko Kovac at the helm before they handed the job to Hansi Flick on a permanent basis.

Flick went on to guide the Bavarian side to and success in his first year, but Gnabry believes Wenger would be capable of managing the German giants should he ever get the job.

"Do I think he could have success? For sure. He's proven that he's been a fantastic manager to lead a club," said the 25-year-old, who made 18 appearances for the Gunners under Wenger before he was sold to in 2016.

"I would say the difference [between Wenger and Flick] for myself, being an older player, it's probably easier to communicate with the coach. When you just come in and you're very young, sometimes you are maybe a little bit shy but football-wise they're both on a very, very high level."

Gnabry has been a key player for Bayern since he returned from a loan spell at , having scored 40 times in 97 competitive appearances.

One of his standout performances was in London last year, when he scored four and set up another as his side ran out 7-2 winners against in the Champions League.

The international admits he was fired up for the match in part because of his history with Spurs' north London rivals.

"The biggest thing about it was to see some of my friends, they give me a lot of motivation," he told reporters.

"Obviously knowing the history and the atmosphere in the stadiums it is great to play in , but in some way, because of my history, you have more motivation against Spurs. Apart from that, every game is important and it’s been going well for me against London teams."

Bayern will take on arch-rivals on Saturday, with both sides level on points at the top of the Bundesliga standings after six matches played.

Looking ahead to the fixture, Gnabry added: "It’s very important because it’s the two best teams in the Bundesliga playing against each other.

"Whoever comes out on top, hopefully us, will gain a lot of confidence from that match for the rest of the season. Knowing the importance of that game, also internationally, a lot of people are going to watch the game, it makes it more valuable for us."