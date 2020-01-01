Give Liverpool the Premier League title and cancel season - Holebas

The Greek international believes it makes no sense to keep rescheduling the current campaign and the Reds are clear champions

defender Jose Holebas has called for the Premier League season to be cancelled and handed the league title.

The coronavirus crisis currently has the competition indefinitely suspended with doubts over whether the current campaign will be completed.

Premier League clubs and UEFA are determined for domestic seasons to be finished in some form however, with no clear solution when it comes to awarding titles and determining relegation.

More teams

Despite those issues, Holebas has declared that attempts to reschedule the competition makes no sense and that Jurgen Klopp's side should simply be announced as champions.

“In my opinion, you have to cancel the season, for me that is pretty clear,” Holebas told Sky Sports.

“I would give Liverpool the title, they deserve it and have played incredible football this season.

“They are clearly the number one team. I think it makes no sense to keep rescheduling all the time.”

While the Reds are 25 points clear at the Premier League summit, the situation at the bottom of the table is far less clear with six clubs battling against the drop before the competition was suspended.

Holebas' own club are currently 17th and only sit out of the relegation zone due to a superior goal difference to Bournemouth. and Norwich are the other clubs currently facing the drop as things stand and they will be desperate for the season to be resumed to ensure their survival.

Higher up the table, the race for the top four remains wide open too with striker Raul Jimenez backing his side to make the cut should they get the chance.

sporting director Pierpaolo Marino recently suggested that the Premier League will make an imminent call to end the season.

Article continues below

“The Belgian Federation has already sanctioned the end of their league, despite the threats of sanctions from UEFA,” Marino told Sportitalia.

“In , the Premier League is about to release a similar statement, because the situation there is becoming very, very serious. I frankly just hope we can enjoy football again after the coronavirus.

“It doesn’t matter how long it takes, we need to get out of this danger zone. I am worried for the next seasons, not the old one.”