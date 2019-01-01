Girona vs Atletico Madrid: TV channel, live stream, team news & preview
Girona host Atletico Madrid in the first leg of the Copa del Rey round of 16 on Wednesday.
Both teams will be relatively happy with their seasons so far. Girona sit in ninth in La Liga whilst Atletico are in second, five points adrift of league leaders Barcelona.
Atletico will be hoping to go far in the Copa del Rey this season with Diego Simeone hoping to pick up his second Spanish cup, after winning his first in 2013.
Squads & Team News
Seydou Doumbia, Patrick Roberts, Pere Pons, Aday, Carles Planas and Johan Mojica are all doubtful for Wednesday night's clash.
Possible Girona XI: Bono, Bernardo, Alcala, Juanpe, Aday, Aleix Garcia, Luiz, Granell, Muniesa, Portu, Stuani.
Diego Costa, Gelson Martins, Thomas Lemar, Lucas and Filipe Luis are all expected to miss the away trip to Girona in the Copa del Rey.
Possible Atletico Madrid starting XI: Oblak; Juanfran, Godin, Savic, Hernandez; Saul, Rodri, Koke, Vitolo; Correa, Costa
Match Preview
Atletico Madrid will be hungry for silverware this season and the Copa del Rey is well in their sights.
Atleti trail Barcelona by five points in La Liga but the cup could be Diego Simeone's route to a trophy this season.
Under Simeone the club have been fantastic in cup competitions, reaching two Champions League finals whilst winning the Europa League and the Copa del Rey.
Girona have been one of the surprise packages of the Liga season with their star striker Cristhian Stuani outperforming everyone's expectations in hitting 11 goals in 16 games this season.
Since Girona were promoted to La Liga two seasons ago they have faced Atletico three times, with all three encounters ending in draws, so don't expect this to be a one-sided match.
Girona are currently going through their worst run of the season as they are winless in their last four games, however, their home record remains as strong as ever going unbeaten at Estadi Montilivi for the past five games.