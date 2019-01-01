I-League: Gift Raikhan likely to join NEROCA

The Manipuri coach will return to his former club after completing his spell with Gokulam Kerala FC...

Gift Raikhan is likely to return to as the head coach for the upcoming season, Goal understands.

Raikhan led NEROCA FC to the top tier of Indian football from the I-League second division and helped them finish in the second position in their first season in the premier division. The coach then joined but after losing to he put down his papers. He went on to join FC as the technical director and subsequently became the head coach later in the season.

Raikhan, who was a former player with , Vasco FC, HAL and Pune FC, began his coaching career with the youth team of Pune FC.

NEROCA finished at the sixth position under Manuel Retamero in I-League 2018-19. But with Raikhan back at the helm-of-affairs, they would look to become a force to reckon with in the upcoming I-League.