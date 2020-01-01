Gift Otuwe: Nigeria striker the heroine as Neman pip Dnepr Mogilev

The Super Falcons star continued with her fine scoring form as her effort ensured her side maintain their winning run in the Belarusian top-flight

Gift Otuwe netted the all-important winner for Neman as they beat Dnepr Mogilev 1-0 in a Belarusian Women's Premier League fixture on Sunday.

The former international had joined Denis Levchenko's team after parting ways with champions Minsk in 2019, bringing an end to her five-year stay at the club.



The 35-year-old, who managed just a goal in seven outings for Neman last season made, an impressive start for the Grodno based outfit as her strike sealed the triumph at Bobruichanka on May 2.

The four-time Belarusian title winner scored the solitary goal of the match with a header on the brink of half-time to inspire Levchenko's side to an away victory.



Otuwe's goal condemned Valdimir Shindikov's team, who have only managed a point from four matches this season, to their third defeat of the campaign.

Пераможны гол Гіфт Еле Атуве ў браму @FCDMg у сённяшнім матчы #fcnemanwomen pic.twitter.com/ROVzasZ5IM — ФК Нёман Гродна 🦌 (@fcneman) May 24, 2020

The Nigerian's goal was her second for the club in the 2020 campaign as the veteran striker played from the start to the finish in her fourth match of the season.



Apart from Otuwe, Cote d'Ivoire's Nina Kpaho played the duration against Dnepr, while compatriot Aminata Haidara and 's Moussa Xouwairatou lasted for 53 and 77 minutes, respectively.

The win is the fourth for Neman in four successive matches this term and it also means Neman are joint-leaders of the Belarusian log with 12 points.

They are level on points with table-toppers Dinamo-BSUPC, but trail by virtue of scoring 16 fewer goals.

With three points and a spot above third-placed, Neman will aim to avoid a slip when they host Bostor on May 30.