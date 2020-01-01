'We don't want to win due to misfortunes of others' - Atalanta's Gasperini hopes Mbappe recovers for Champions League

The Italian boss would rather face a full strength Paris Saint-Germain side next month, but he may not get the chance after the forward's injury

coach Gian Piero Gasperini bemoaned Kylian Mbappe's injury as he claimed he hopes to face a fully fit side when his team take on the club in the .

While Atalanta's title hopes were all but extinguished by a 1-1 draw against Milan at San Siro on Friday, PSG returned to competitive action for the first time since March with a 1-0 triumph over in the Coupe de final.

Their victory came at a cost, however, with star forward Mbappe going off injured following a robust challenge from Loic Perrin in the 31st minute.

Following a scuffle and, eventually, a review from the referee, Perrin was sent off moments later in what was his last game for Saint-Etienne.

In the second half, Mbappe returned to the bench on crutches with one leg in a brace, and the forward seems to be a major doubt for PSG's Champions League clash with Atalanta in next month.

However, when informed of Mbappe's injury, Gasperini lamented the fact PSG may be without one of their best players as he says he was hoping to take on a full-strength version of the Ligue 1 champions.

"I'm sorry for him, I didn't know," Gasperini told Sky Italia. "Mbappe is a great guy, I hope it's not serious.

"We don't want to win due to the misfortunes of others.

"In fact, if you win against these types of players, your result means even more."

Atalanta's draw leaves them five points shy of Serie A leaders , with Maurizio Sarri's side able to clinch their ninth successive Scudetto with a win over on Sunday, though a point would be enough if both and fail to win their matches.

Gasperini, though, decided to take a positive approach.

"This was an important game for the run-in, it's not easy to play Milan these days," he added.

"We conceded in the first few minutes, then we regained balance and had a good game. I would say it's an excellent point."

Hakan Calhanoglu opened the scoring in the 14th minute, with Ruslan Malinovskiy missing a penalty for Atalanta before Duvan Zapata drew them level.