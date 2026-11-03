Theatre of dreams! Gasperini warns goal-crazed Roma over wounded Red Devils in European clash

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Roma head coach Gian Piero Gasperini refused to let his side be distracted by Manchester United's ongoing crisis ahead of Tuesday's Champions League meeting. Gasperini insisted the Red Devils remain a dangerous prospect despite sitting 16th in the Premier League.

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High-flying Roma visit struggling Red Devils

Roma travel to face Manchester United at Old Trafford in matchday four of the Champions League. Gian Piero Gasperini's side arrive in sensational attacking form after a 4-2 comeback victory against Cagliari at the weekend following a 5-2 win over Udinese.

Conversely, Michael Carrick's hosts sit bottom of the Champions League table and 16th in the Premier League after a 3-0 home defeat to Bournemouth.

Despite United's domestic turmoil, Gasperini expects an intense test at Old Trafford.

Gasperini warns Roma against underestimating United

Speaking to reporters ahead of the match, Gasperini urged his players not to take United lightly. "Manchester United are finding results hard to come by in the league right now but we mustn't let that distract us. They're a top team with some world-class players," Gasperini stated.

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"Plus, we'll be playing at a difficult ground with an electric atmosphere. We're preparing for it as if we were facing the best United team."

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"Everyone has the right to dream. I try to make dreams come true in the short term – starting tomorrow, in a magnificent stadium," he added.

Gasperini manages midfield shortage amid injury crisis

Gasperini revealed he must navigate key selection absences in Manchester, with Paulo Dybala, Lorenzo Pellegrini, Manu Kone, Leonardo Balerdi, and Mario Hermoso all unavailable. "We're missing players like Pellegrini, Dybala and Kone in similar areas, so we're trying to adapt," Gasperini explained.

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"In midfield we're short. Hopefully it's just a phase. We've spent the last seven games on a knife edge."

"The 17 players we have are all ready... but in the meantime this is a tough week," the Italian added.

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Statement European win in sight for Giallorossi

A victory in Manchester would secure mid-table Roma a significant boost in their pursuit of continental progression.

Gasperini's side will rely on their free-scoring frontline to break down United's fragile defence.

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Kick-off at Old Trafford is scheduled for Tuesday night.