Ghana's Elizabeth Addo on target in Western Sydney Wanderers' defeat to Newcastle Jets

The Ghanaian gave the visitors a ray of hope but her efforts was too little to prevent her side from losing

Ghana international Elizabeth Addo was on target when Western Sydney Wanderers bowed to a 4-1 loss at Newcastle Jets on Saturday.

Addo recently opened her Australian goal account in the Wanderers' first win of the season against Adelaide United on January 19, but her effort this time turned out as consolation.

Tessa Tamplin found the breakthrough for the hosts after she was teed up by Clare Wheeler two minutes from the half time break at the No 2 Sports Ground.

10 minutes after the restart, Tara Andrews made huge advantage off Gema Simon's pass to increase the tally but the Ghanaian reduced the deficit in the 66th minute.

Western Sydney's comeback hope was dashed when Teigan Collister and Cortnee Vine netted in the final 20 minutes to ensure Crain Deans' ladies ended the season on a losing note.

Addo's goal was her second in eighth games as Deans' side suffered their 10th defeat to finish their league campaign at the base of the log with four points from 12 games.

Having seen out her loan deal with the Australian outfit, the 25-year-old will return to Seattle Reign ahead of the new National Women Super League season next month.