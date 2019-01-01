Ghana's Asamoah - Inter Milan can get even better

The left-wing-back shares his thoughts on the Nerazzurri's 2019-20 campaign so far

Milan defender Kwadwo Asamoah is excited by their fine early-season fortune in the Italian this term.

After four rounds of matches so far, the Nerazzurri hold first position on the league table, having won all games played.

Saturday's 2-0 derby win over city rivals is the highlight so far.

“We’re working a lot and in the right way, it’s important for us to go out and give our all in every game," Asamoah told Sky.

"It’s not easy to get four straight league wins, it stems from the work we’ve been doing since the very start of pre-season and we’ll keep it up to improve further.

"It’s important for players when you win, it gives you energy and desire. This is a strong group that is improving.

"We’ve started well, we’re on the right road and we need to keep doing what we’re doing.”

On Wednesday, Inter face a tricky tie as they come up against who are currently placed fifth on the standings.

“I think we can still get better, there are a lot of games left in which we can give even more," the 30-year-old Ghanaian added.

"At the moment, we think about each game as it comes and we want to get positive results in every match in order to go as far as we can."

Asamoah has been among Inter's star men this season, having so far played in every minute of the league campaign and registered an assist to his name.