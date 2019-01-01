Ghana’s Andre Ayew: Swansea City need to continue supplying my goals

The 29-year-old looks back on the Jacky Army’s win in the Championship on Saturday

attacker Andre Ayew does not want the club to get carried away by their important triumph over in the Championship on Saturday.

After a run of six matches without a win, the Jack Army ended their misery with a 3-1 home victory at Liberty Stadium.

A lot of credit goes to the international who netted twice on the day.

“We must continue working hard and playing,” he said, as reported by his club’s official website.

“We can’t get carried away; it’s only a victory. It’s a good one but we needed it after a tough week.

“We started really badly but it’s ended well. We need to focus on what’s coming. We’ve had a series of bad results, so we now need to get a series of good results to catch up.

“We know it’s important to win in front of our great fans. They love the club with all their hearts and always come in their numbers – whether things are going well or not.

“They have been disappointed with how results have gone lately because we haven’t got good results but, for me, that’s normal when they see the quality of players that we have.

“So to get the victory is good. I hope it’s the beginning of a series.”

Saturday’s double has sent the 29-year-old’s goals tally to nine in all competitions. He also netted in the match prior to this game.

“What’s important for me is to try and get wins. If my goals can bring wins then I must try to get more and more,” he added.

Article continues below

“The most important thing is receiving good supply from the players. The more that happens, the more goals I will score.

“It’s a good personal thing for me, but it’s more important for me to help the team get the points.”

Swansea now sit 10th on the league table ahead of their next match against Luton Town on Saturday.