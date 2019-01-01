Ghana star Solomon Asante scoops four awards at Phoenix Rising

The Black Stars forward was the biggest winner at the club's season gala party on Wednesday night

international Solomon Asante won four awards at Phoenix Rising gala for his outstanding contributions to the team's success in the 2019 USL Championship regular season.

Asante, who leads the league's scoring chart with 22 goals, claimed his club's Golden Boot, Most Valuable Player, Goal of the Season and Players' Player awards on Wednesday.

And the winner is... @Asante20Magic ! pic.twitter.com/6eQjqyX26iThe 29-year-old's looping effort against Orange County was voted by the fans as the club's goal of the season. — z-Phoenix Rising FC (@PHXRisingFC) October 11, 2019

Aside from his imposing goalscoring run, Asante provided 16 assists for Phoenix Rising, who were crowned USL Championship regular season title winners with two games to go.

The Ghana forward will be looking to maintain form when the 2019 USL Cup playoffs begin on October 25.