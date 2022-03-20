Ghana’s Salisu chase questioned after defender's Manchester City mistake
It was not a good day at the office for Ghanaian defender Mohammed Salisu as Southampton crashed out of the FA Cup by a 4-1 home defeat to Manchester City on Sunday.
In the quarter-final fixture at St. Mary’s, the Ghanaian conceded a 60th-minute penalty at 1-1, giving Kevin de Bruyne the opportunity to make it 2-1 from the spot and open the gate for two more goals.
Unsurprisingly, his performance attracted some very critical comments after 90 minutes.
A clearly unimpressed fan even questioned Ghana’s big chase for the defender’s international future.
Be that as it may, Salisu has been one of Southampton’s best players this season.
Some fans, who may have noticed his exploits this term, were a bit more sympathetic to his mistake on Sunday.
Interestingly, even in his low moment, he still did enough to impress another supporter.
What are your thoughts on Salisu’s performance on Sunday? Do you believe he it is worth Ghana chasing him?
Again, do you think Nigeria fans should be worried by rumours of his inclusion in the Black Stars’ squad for their upcoming 2022 World Cup qualifying clash with the Super Eagles?
Let us know in the comments.