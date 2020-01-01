Ghana FA summons Berekum Arsenal chief over Covid-19 relief fund allegations

The club administrator is facing a probe for comments made during a radio interview

The Football Association (GFA) has requested Berekum president Yakubu Moro to face its Ethics Committee for corruption claims levelled against the football governing body.

The club administrator made his remarks following the GFA's announcement of its intended disbursement plan for the Covid-19 relief fund from Fifa and Caf.

"President of Berekum Arsenals Alhaji Yakubu Moro has been asked to substantiate comments he made in a recent radio interview," the GFA has announced on its official website.

More teams

"The Club Administrator is alleged to have stated in an interview with Kumasi-based Light FM that the GFA Executive Council intends to share and "chop" the Fifa and Caf Covid-19 Relief funds.

"The GFA Ethics Committee has initiated investigations into the allegations and has written to Mr. Moro to ascertain the veracity of the allegations.

"Mr. Moro has been asked to submit a written Statement of Defence to the Ethics Committee on or before Monday, July 27, 2020, before 5 pm.

"According to the letter, should Mr. Moro fail to prove his allegations, his comments would be considered as a breach of Article 11(2)(a), (b) & (d) of the GFA Disciplinary Code (2019) and Article 22(2) & (3) of the GFA Code of Ethics (2019).

"Mr. Moro would be requested to appear before the Ethics Committee either physically or via video conferencing at its next sitting if he requests for a personal hearing or he fails to submit a written Statement of Defence."

The published disbursement plan has generated controversy, with some major stakeholders expressing dissatisfaction over some allocations.

"I haven't and will never regret what I said. I have nothing to explain again. I will repeat exactly what I said if I meet the committee," Moro told Otec FM as he prepares to face the GFA.

Article continues below

"I will go to court if the GFA decides to punish me over my comment because I see nothing wrong with what I said.

"The way the GFA disbursed the funds was wrong, they should have met us [the clubs] before."

Ghana League Clubs Association (Ghalca) president Kudjoe Fianoo recently called for broader consultation in the disbursement of the funds, warning a lack of due diligence could "result in a third world war".