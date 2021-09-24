Ghana appoint Borussia Dortmund assistant coach Addo as new Black Stars deputy trainer

The 46-year-old has been roped into the technical team following the appointment of Milovan Rajevac as head coach

Borussia Dortmund assistant coach Otto Addo has been named as one of two deputies for new Ghana boss Milovan Rajevac.

The 46-year-old makes a return to the Black Stars after featuring for the side between 1999 and 2006 during his playing days, the highlight being his appearance at the 2006 Africa Cup of Nations and the 2006 World Cup in Germany.

At a press conference to announce Rajevac as Ghana’s new boss, the Ghana Football Association revealed the ex-winger will combine his latest national role with his job as assistant coach of Dortmund.

He is one of two assistant coaches for the Serbian, the other being Maxwell Konadu, who returns to the Black Stars as assistant coach for a third spell.

Following the dismissal of CK Akonnor as Ghana coach after a 1-0 loss to South Africa in 2022 World Cup qualifying earlier this month, Addo emerged among the reported candidates under consideration for the top job.

His candidature received backing from former Ghana teammate and ex-Fenerbahce man Sam Johnson.

“I prefer a local for the Black Stars and Otto Addo has the capabilities to coach the Black Stars. He’s been a coach for a while, although he’s not coached a national team before,” Johnson said.

“If we pick Otto Addo for the Black Stars, I would wish that he’s paired with someone. If we get some of the young coaches on the local scene to support him it will be very good.”

Addo began his coaching career while at the twilight of his playing career with Hamburg in 2007 where he worked as a player-coach, mainly helping the youth side.

Between 2016 and 2017, he left for Danish fold Nordsjaelland where he worked as assistant coach, before moving back to Germany to take up another assistant coaching role with Borussia Monchengladbach.

In 2019, he returned to Dortmund where he played between 1999 and 2005, but this time as an assistant coach and has since been with The Black and Yellows.

Addo’s first assignment will be a 2022 World Cup qualifying double-header against Zimbabwe next month.