Getafe’s Etebo reacts to Leganes emphatic victory

The 24-year-old Nigeria international is impressed with his side’s performance against the Cucumbers Growers

Oghenekaro Etebo has reacted to ’s 3-0 away victory over in Friday’s game at Estadio Municipal de Butarque.

The Super Eagles star, who joined the Coliseum Alfonso Perez outfit from English Championship side this January, was afforded his second appearance in the encounter.

Etebo replaced international Allan Nyom at the half-hour mark and delivered a solid defensive showing, helping his side to keep a clean sheet.

Goals from Leandro Cabrera, Nyom and Jaime Mata ensured Jose Bordalas’ men clinched their ninth win of the season.

After the impressive performance, the midfielder has taken to the social media to express his feelings while praising their fans.

“Important three points and thanks to all the travelling fans,” Etebo posted on Instagram.

Etebo will hope to make his first start when fifth-placed Getafe take on on January 26.