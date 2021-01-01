Gerry Peyton - Odisha did not do well in the first half against NorthEast United

The Odisha interim coach acknowledged NorthEast United's superiority over his own team...

Odisha's misery continued as they went down 1-3 against NorthEast United in their 18th match of the ongoing Indian Super League (ISL) season on Sunday.

The Highlanders had scored all three goals within the first 25 minutes of the game and it took Odisha out of the game in the first half itself and they struggled to mount a comeback after the restart.

Interim coach Gerry Peyton revealed that on the morning of the matchday, midfielder Cole Alexander was diagnosed with a viral fever which ruled the South African out of the tie and it was a blow to the team.

"I had a problem this morning," said Peyton after the match. "Cole (Alexander) woke up with a viral fever and it was last-minute. I also have FC Goa coming up in a few days so I had to think about fresh players. Maybe our midfield should have been stronger. Dropping Brad (Inman) in the second half and putting Diego (Mauricio) - we wanted to keep him fresh for the Goa game and give him just 45 minutes today. I tried to think about keeping their energy and keeping them sharp and not risking an injury. The formation in the first half was a little problem and then in the second half when we corrected it, we had most of the ball."

The former Arsenal goalkeeper coach also suggested that he is happy to see how his team performed in the second half after the first-half setback and suggested that he would draw inspiration from that before approaching their next tie which is against FC Goa.

"How we finished the game is how we will go for the Goa game. Because in the first half, I have to agree that we weren't playing very well. We didn't get on the ball, we defended most of the time but in the second half, we dictated the game. We will take that one to the Goa game. I want them to keep playing, combine well and look to score goals," opined Peyton.

The Odisha manager also admitted that NorthEast United were a notch higher than them throughout the match and had the better chances to score goals than Odisha.

"The chances we had were not that clear cut. I thought their first goal was a very good finish. The timing of the run for the second goal was really good. It was cutting edge. Sometimes as a coach, you have to raise your hand up and admit their finishing was very good or the timing of the runs were good. They scored three goals and we scored one and maybe we did not have so many good chances," said the coach.