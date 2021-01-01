Gerry Peyton - Odisha are determined to win as many games as possible

Interim coach Gerry Peyton is confident of turning things around at Odisha post Stuart Baxter's exit...

Odisha will hope to turn things around at the club post the departure of head coach Stuart Baxter as they take on giants ATK Mohun Bagan in an Indian Super League (ISL) clash on Saturday.

Gerry Peyton, who worked as an assistant coach under Baxter, has replaced the British coach at the helm as the club's interim head coach.

Ahead of facing ATK Mohun Bagan, Peyton revealed that he has held meetings with the players and claimed that everyone at the club wants to end the season on a high.

"I have been very lucky. We have had a few meetings which were very positive for everybody. It brought us together and all the senior players and all Indian players are getting together now and we are going to show in the last six games a very positive attitude, a determination to win as many games as possible and take the club forward."

Peyton praised his former boss for laying a good foundation in the team and he suggested that he would on work on improving the players in certain areas and try to get good results in the final few games.

"We have talked about the way we play. It is important that we concentrate on what we want to do. Stuart (Baxter) has put a very good structure, and I want to keep to the structure, but I want to more quality in our passing, ball accuracy, speed, supporting the ball when I get in good areas and more purpose and commitment when we are going into the box. Maybe in set-plays more determination and commitment. If we can tweak that a little bit, I think we will turn this around," Peyton opined.

The former Arsenal goalkeeping coach mentioned that captain's Steven Taylor absence is a big miss for the club but he vouched that the other players will take the field against the Mariners with a positive frame of mind.

"Missing Steven Taylor is a big loss to the team because he has been fantastic all season. I just looked into the last game against ATKMB where we lost in the last 30 seconds from a free-kick which went down on the side of the box and Roy Krishna scored from an angle. Without any doubt, we will be in this game. I want the boys to go with a positive attitude to win the game."

He praised opposition ATK Mohun Bagan but claimed that his team is aware of their opposition's style of play and will act accordingly.

"They are a very good team," said Peyton. "They play to their strengths, they have good players. When you look at their number 6 on the left-hand side (Manvir Singh), he is very good. (Sandesh) Jhingan looks very solid at the back. Tiri also looks solid in defence. He plays a lot of diagonal balls. They will look to come down on our flanks and they are very strong in the air. So we know what to expect."