‘Gerrard will be in the reckoning for Liverpool job’ – Carragher sees Rangers boss as Klopp’s successor

A former Anfield team-mate of a man cutting his coaching teeth at Ibrox expects a return to Merseyside to be considered at some stage in the future

Steven Gerrard will be “in the reckoning” for the manager’s job when it becomes available, says Jamie Carragher, but it remains to be seen how long Jurgen Klopp will remain in that role.

The man currently calling the shots at Anfield is tied to a contract through to 2022.

Klopp has suggested that he will walk away when that agreement comes to a close, clearing the path for a club legend to return to Merseyside.

He has already talked up Gerrard as his successor, with a Liverpool icon having impressed while cutting his coaching teeth with .

Carragher expects a former team-mate to be in contention for a prominent Premier League post, telling reporters after a Rangers vs Liverpool Legends game: “With managers, it’s all about timing, really. Who knows when Jurgen Klopp is going to go?

“Stevie could be having a difficult time here, he could be somewhere else or he could be absolutely flying at Rangers and people are thinking he’s made for the Liverpool job.

“Stevie will be in the reckoning because he is Steven Gerrard. But, more importantly, because he is doing really well as a manager.

“There’s no doubt that the more experiences he has will enhance him in his managerial career, but there’s nothing to say he couldn’t go straight from Rangers to Liverpool.

“I can assure you now, however, that Steven Gerrard’s focus is on trying to stop winning nine in a row and on being successful at Ibrox.”

Carragher has been impressed by Gerrard’s move into management, with the ex- captain having done things “properly”, and sees an atmosphere at Ibrox to rival that forged at Anfield.

He added: “I know myself from Liverpool how it feels when the manager has the crowd and the players pulled together. It feels like that at Rangers when I watch them.

“I see all the videos and different things of Steven and the players celebrating a big result. There is a togetherness there.

“You could feel the connection he has with the supporters even during the Legends game. He has got the crowd in the palm of his hand and I’m sure it will be the same in the dressing room.

“We all know the personality and character he had as a player, so you can imagine the messages Steven delivers and the way he delivers them.

“He will be putting a bit of himself into those players. That’s what great managers do.”