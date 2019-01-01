Gerrard holds Liverpool ‘dream’ but accepts Klopp is the best man for Reds

Michael Beale, who is working alongside an Anfield legend at Ibrox, says it is far too early to be considering a coaching return to Merseyside

Managing is “the dream” for Steven Gerrard but his assistant at , Michael Beale, admits Jurgen Klopp is the best choice for the Reds in the present.

The man currently calling the shots at Anfield has talked up the claims of a club legend to being his successor.

Klopp believes Gerrard would be the most logical option to pick up a coaching baton once the day comes for him to put it down.

A man who starred for Liverpool in his playing days has made no secret of his desire to return to his roots at some stage.

There is, however, no suggestion that a high-profile post on Merseyside will be made available any time soon, while there is still much work for Gerrard to do at Ibrox.

With that in mind, Beale insists the former Reds skipper is in no rush to replace a German tactician who has delivered Champions League glory and rekindled dreams of a Premier League title triumph.

He told the Liverpool Echo when quizzed on Klopp’s comments regarding a possible future role at Anfield for Gerrard: "We have not spoken about it. It's a compliment of course, but at this moment in time, Liverpool have the best manager for them.

"As a supporter of the club, Steven being a passionate supporter, we don't just support the first team, we follow it through to the U23s and 18s and we have watched some games together.

"We know what is going on at all the youth teams. He is the biggest Liverpool fan and at this moment in time, if he had to choose a manager, it would be Jurgen Klopp.

"I don't think Steven is looking too far ahead, it is a big job and obviously that is the dream - or rather, the aim - for him long term to manage the club.

"But I think Steven would say himself, right now, the best manager for Liverpool Football Club is Jurgen Klopp. Long may that continue."

Klopp has Liverpool top of the Premier League table at present, while Gerrard has Rangers at the Scottish Premiership summit as they seek to end the domestic dominance of Old Firm rivals .